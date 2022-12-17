Happy Birthday John Abraham: When Pathaan Star Revealed He Has Taken Only 3 Days Of Break In 18 Years

JOHN Abraham is one of the fittest actors in the film industry and has always emphasised the importance of leading a healthy life. He has also created a niche in action films which requires him to follow a strict fitness regime. He also does most of the action sequences himself.

During his interaction with Shilpa Shetty about fitness, John revealed that he has only taken 3-4 days of break in the past 17-18 years. He called himself a boring person and said, "I want to clarify that it is not a good thing, everybody needs a break."

John also revealed that he did not have his favourite sweet for over 27 years.

"I think that is false. It has been 27 years. It has been a long time. I do not have aerated drinks. I believe, and I guess, you do the same, that sugar is the biggest poison in the world, more than cigarette smoking," he told Shilpa talking about the harmful effects of sugar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

The Pathaan star also said that he does not believe he is handsome and called it 'very subjective'.

"Yeah. I think that is very subjective., It is a state of mind. If you feel good on a certain day, you feel nice. But, I do not believe that anybody can be handsome for the world, or beautiful for the world. It depends. In our industry, we are all bound by a string called insecurity. Because of this insecurity, vanity comes into the picture and we do a lot for vanity. Now, I have reached the stage, and so have you, where it does not matter how I look on the outside. But, it is more important, how we feel inside," John said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John will be seen in Pathaan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The movie will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, and has been surrounded by controversies because of its song 'Beshaeam Rang'. He will be seen in Tariq and has announced Tehran with Manushi Chillar as well.