New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor John Abraham is going to turn 48 on December 17 and yes! it is hard to believe. However, he has certainly proved that age is just a number and has also managed to steal our heart, from featuring in Pankaj Udhas songs to picking up the right scripts, he has surely come a long way.

The actor who changed his big-screen game soon after he turned a producer, still says that his best is yet to come and the coming five years are very defining for him. John shot to fame with the 2004 film Dhoom and he surely aced the art of 'vroom-vrooming' in our heart as Kabir, the mastermind of the theft around the city in film. After this, he delivered several hit films like Dostana, Force, Housefull 2, Garam Masala, and Satyamev Jayate 2.

Not only this, but John also ventured a production of the 2012 film Vicky Donor which revolved around the unconventional topic of sperm donation. It was the debut film of Ayushmann Khurrana. John has been high on patriotism too and he did films like Force 2, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Batla House.

For the unversed, John was a very successful model and he did several music videos too. He was also featured in Pankaj Udhas’s Chupke Chupke and Hans Raj Hans’s Teri Jhanjhar Kisne Banayi. There is another thing that you need to know that John Abraham's name is actually the reverse of his Father's name i.e. Abraham John.

Not only modeling, but the actor is also one of the highly educated celebrities in Bollywood. He did his graduation in economics and holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Mumbai.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma