Happy Birthday Jin: When BTS Member Revealed Why He Wants His Future Son To Have An Older Sister

Happy Birthday, Jin! BTS' eldest member is celebrating his birthday and it's a bittersweet feeling for the BTS ARMY as the singer will soon join the military. From his love for food to calling himself 'Worldwide Handsome', Jin has been very open about his likes and dislikes and is also one of the funniest members of BTS. However, Jin has talked about having a family of his own and wanting to have two kids.

Jin's plans about having kids and why he wants his son to have an older sister:

In 2014, Jin gave an interview with Ize magazine and talked about his plans for kids.

"My first child will be a daughter, and my second child will be a son. I really want my son to have an older sister. I have an ideal image of having an older sister. Most guys with an older sister told me this- that the older sister puts allowance in her little brother’s wallet. My older brother took money out of my wallet!", Jin said.

When Jin revealed what he wants to name his son:

"I will name my son Yoosun, with the common family syllable. I took the name of Yoobi’s son. I was sad when I found out that my name didn’t have the common family syllable," he said in the interview.

BTS' Military Enlistment:

Jin will be the first member of the group to move forward with his military enlistment procedure.

Talking about BTS' military enlistment, Bighit Music said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

Jin's solo album:

Jin recently released his solo single 'The Astronaut', which was his gift to his fans ahead of his military enlistment. The vocalist collaborated with the band 'Coldplay' for his song and also joined them in Argentina for their concert. Chris revealed that Jin contacted him six months ago and told him about his military enlistment. Chris said that Jin wanted a song that says goodbye to everybody for a little while.