Happy Birthday J-Hope: Times BTS Rapper Made ARMY Proud With His Philanthropy Work

BTS ARMY is celebrating J-Hope's 29th birthday and is proud of everything the rapper has achieved so far. J-Hope is also known for his philanthropy work and has helped several NGOs and charity events by giving donations.

Recently, J-Hope along with Jimin donated around Rs 1.29 crores to Turkey and Syria to provide emergency relief due to the destruction caused by the earthquake.

On J-Hope's birthday, take a look at donations made by the BTS member.

Donation of his hometown's development:

According to Soompi, J-Hope took part in the Hometown Love Donation Campaign for the Bukgu district and the city revealed that BTS member donated around 5 million won under his father's name.

Donation for African charity:

In 2021, J-Hope donated 100 million won through Child Fund Korea for the One Stop Center to support the children in Tanzania who suffered due to violence.

Child Fund Korea:

In 2018, J-Hope donated 100 million won to Child Fund Korea charity to assist children belonging to low-income families during the COVID lockdown.

Meanwhile, on his birthday, J-hope went live on Weverse with Jimin and interacted with his fans.

On the work front, J-hope recently released his documentary 'J-hope in the Box' which shows the journey of making his solo album 'Jack In The Box'. Talking about J-hope's album, Bighit said that with this new album J-hope's 'creative identity as an artist will be introduced'.

"We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. J-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," the agency said in a statement.

J-Hope's documentary 'J-hope in the Box' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Weverse.