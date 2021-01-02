As Gul Panag turns 42, we are bringing you some of the unknown facts about the multi-talented actress and you just can't miss it.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Gul Panag, when the name pops up, it becomes just hard to fill boxes as she is a jack of all from being an actor to an automobile & fitness enthusiast, she have aced it all and now as she turns 42, we are bringing you some of the unknown facts about the multi-talented actress and you just can't miss it.

Gul Panag was born on January 3, 1979, and she has been part of several films including Dhoop, Dor, Manorama Six Feet Under. Not only this, the actress also knows how to fly a plane but also how to drive a Formula one car and with each passing day she has managed to surprise and inspire us and we can't be more thankful to her.

Here are the unknown facts about Gul Panag:

1. The real name of Gul Panag is Gulkirat Kaur Panag. Her father was in the army and thus she lived in different parts of the country and has studied in 14 different schools.

2. Gul Panag became Miss India in 1999 and after that, she also took part in the Miss Universe contest.

3. She also holds a degree in political science and she also contested elections in Chandigarh on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014. She is pretty much active on social media and keeps on voicing up on issues related to politics and protests.

4. Gul tied the knot in 2011 with her boyfriend Rishi Atri and the fun part was that she arrived at her wedding on a bullet.

5. Gul is also a Formula One racer driver. She runs the M4 Electro in the circuit The Calafat, Catalonia Spain.

