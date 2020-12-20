Happy Birthday Govinda: Through the 90s and early 2000s, Govinda carved a niche in Indian cinema with his impeccable comic timing, dialogue delivery and dancing skills.

Bollywood's comedy kings and veteran actor Govinda will celebrate his 57th birthday on Monday. Through the 90s and early 2000s, Govinda carved a niche in Indian cinema with his impeccable comic timing, dialogue delivery and dancing skills.

Govinda started out as an action and dancing hero in the mid 80s, and then reinvented himself as a comedy hero in the early 90s. Over the next decade, he starred in several commercially successful comedy films, including Hero No 1, Dulhe Raja, and Coolie No 1. As Govinda turns 57, let us look at 5 of the best comedy flicks that made him king of the masses in the 90s.

Raja Babu

Released in 1994, Raja Babu was the first collaboration among Govinda, David Dhawan and Karishma Kapoor. The film was a huge commercial success and paved way for several hit David Dhawan directorial starring Govinda and Kapoor through the 90s.

Coolie No. 1

Dhawan and Govinda continued their successful run at the box office with the release of Coolie No 1 in 1995. The film today has earned a cult status among its fans. The film has been rebooted, with David Dhawan as director again and with his son Varun Dhawan essaying the role of Raju.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

This 1998 action comedy film starred two of the biggest Bollywood stars -- Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan. The film was a huge commercial success despite being released alongside Kuch kuch Hota Hai, and went on to gross over 54 crore at the box office worldwide

Hero No. 1

Hero No. 1 was the most successful collaboration between Dhawan and Govinda in the 90s. Second in the No.1 film series, Hero No 1 has earned a cult status among its fans.

Deewana Mastana

Deewana Mastana starred Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor alongside Govinda in the lead role. The film was loosely based on 1991 Hollywood Comedy Film What About Bob? It was a massive success at the box office and was lauded for the comic timing of the actors, especially Johnny Lever, who bagged a Filmfare Award for his performance.

