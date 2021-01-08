New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker-turned-actor Farhan Akhtar will celebrate his 47th birthday on Saturday. Over the years, Akhtar has carved a niche for himself in the film industry as a multi-talented star and an aesthetic, who excels in what he decides to venture into. He burst into the stardom in his late 20s, with maiden directorial venture 'Dil Chahta Hai', a coming-of-age romantic comedy drama film starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna.

Akhtar's Bollywood journey, however, began much earlier, as a young assistant director on the sets of Lahme in 1991. He then assisted director Pankaj Parashkar in 1997's Himalaya's Putra. Two years later, he established production company 'Excel Entertainment' with RItesh Sidhwani. The turning point in his career came with the release of Dil Chahta Hai, a film credited for starting a 'new wave' in the Indian cinema.

He then directed Hritik Roshan-starrer Lakshya, another coming-of-age story set against a fictionalised backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. Two years later, he directed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don, a remake of the hit 1978 film of the same name. Akhtar proved his acting and singing abilities with Rock On, a musical drama film that won seven filmfare awards and was archived at the Academy Film Archive library.

Over the years, Akhtar has directed five films, including a short flick Positive, acted in 13, and produced several others. He won four filmfare awards in 2011 alone for comedy-drama film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He will next be seen in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja