Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: From ‘Good Newwz’ To ‘Jogi’, 5 Must-Watch Films Of This Punjabi Youth Sensation

Multi-talented and stylish youth sensation Diljit Dosanjh never fails to entertain his fans with his hit songs and blockbuster films reigning the Entertainment industry with his skills and charm.

An all-time entertainer, the singer-actor is known for his energetic and chirpy attitude which will never fail to impress one. In the past few years, Diljit Dosanjh has given us some amazing Bollywood hits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

From making his Bollywood debut with 'Udta Punjab' opposite Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, the singer is on the roll. Let's take a look at the top 5 blockbuster hits of his popular youth icon.

Good Newz

After creating a loyal fan base in the entertainment world, Diljit Dosanjh was hailed for his comedy role in Karan Johar's 'Good Newz' starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

From the popular dance sequences to the captivating comics and dialogues, Diljit's performance was keenly praised by his fans.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

The actor has not resisted doing multi-genre roles as he can be seen in serious to comedy roles with a keen perfection. 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' was helmed by Abhishek Sharma and is a comedy-drama starring Manoj Banjpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Annu Kapoor, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The comic dialogue deliveries of Diljit will leave you giggling and the combination of Annu Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee with Diljit's one-liners is a must-watch.

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne

The journey of three friends is mainly a romantic comedy released in Punjabi going towards a mission to become successful by an easy watch is a gem to watch. From trying to con an orphan old man to huge plans of robbing a bank, the film is an entertainment bomb to watch.

Jogi

Receiving heaps of praise for his iconic role in Ali Abbas Zafar's Netflix release 'Jogi' will bring tears to your eyes. Based on the anti-Sikh violence in the aftermath of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984, the film heavily received praises and positive reviews from its audience and critics and was a super hit.

Honsla Rakh

Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill, and Shinda Grewal in lead roles, the film revolves around the life of a Punjabi man raising his 7-year-old boy, hilariously attempting to find love again, will give you tummy tickles indeed.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Diljit has two big films in the pipeline titled 'Jodi' and 'Kaneda.' He will be seen sharing the screen with Nimrat Khaira in 'Jodi', and will work with Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in 'Kaneda.'