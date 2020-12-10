To celebrate his 98th birthday, let's have a look at some of his superhit dialogues that are still etched in our minds.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most iconic and evergreen actors of Bollywood industry, Mohammed Yusuf Khan, prominently known by his stage name Dilip Kumar, will turn a year older on December 11. The versatile actor who is popularly known as the Tragedy King has played unforgettable roles in uncountable hits he has given in his decades-long career. He is the fabled actor in the Indian cinema who is going to be cherished forever and there’s no doubt in it!

Dilip Kumar, who is considered as the epitome of acting, has worked in over 150 films and in all he has given prolific performances. To name the few, Mughal-e-Aazam, Kohinoor, Ram Aur Shyam, Daur are few of his mega-hits which can never be forgotten. Dilip Kumar is one actor, who, even after taking a 5-year-long break from the films, made a blockbuster comeback and resumed his film career by giving superhit films such as Saudagar, Karma, Shakti among others.

The actor who will be celebrating his 98th birthday tomorrow is nowadays not keeping well and is suffering age ailments. Recently, his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu in an interview with an entertainment portal said that this year they won't be celebrating his birthday. “We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip sahab lost his two brothers. He doesn’t keep well, neither do I. It’s a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health".

To celebrate his 98th birthday, let's have a look at some of his superhit dialogues that are still etched in our minds.

1. Naya Daur

Jab amir ka dil kharab hota hai na...

Toh gareeb ka dimag kharab hota hai...



2. Devdas





Kaun kambhakht hai jo bardasht karne k liye peeta hai...main to peeta hoon ki bas saans le sakun...

Hosh se keh do, kabhi hosh na aane pay



3. Kranti





Ek kranti marega..toh hazaar kranti paida honge...

Jab zindagi daudti hai...to ragon mein behta hua khoon bhi daudta hai

Tumhari aankhon ki chamak...mere dil ka daman khechti hain...



4. Karma





Insaan jab andha ho jata hai, toh usko rat aur din ke farak me tameez nahi rehti...

Mulk ka har sipahi jaanta hai ki, uske jism par woh khaki vardi, joh uska maan hai woh vardi uska kafan bhi ban sakti hai...

Jab jab is desh me tum jaisa rakshash ayga, mitake rakh dega usse is desh ka ye tiranga...



5. Mughal-E-Azam





Mohabbat jo darti ho wo mohabbat nahi, ayaashi hai...gunah hai...

Duniya me dilwale ka sath dena, daulat waale ka nahi...

Main tumhari aankho me apni mohabbat ka ikrar dekhna chahta hoon...

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv