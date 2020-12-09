As ravishing beauty Dia Mirza turns a year older, here are some lesser-known facts about the actress that will leave you stunned.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Think of Dia Mirza and memories of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein girl standing in the rain strikes our mind. Ever since her debut two decades ago, Dia Mirza hasn’t changed a bit and we still can't get enough of her eternal beauty, innocence and that heartwarming smile.

The actress who has turned 39 today, is one of the non-controversial divas in the entertainment industry. Apart from her films, she has rarely hit the headlines for any wrong reasons. In the 20 years of her career, the gorgeous diva has not just evolved as an actress but also as a strong woman who never shies away from standing against the odds. Exuding elegance and happiness, Dia Mirza has certainly been an epitome of grace.

So as ravishing beauty turns a year older, here are some lesser-known facts about the actress that will leave you stunned.

Not many know, but Dia Mirza is half Bengali and half German by genes. Her step-father was a Muslim, while her biological father was German graphics and industrial fair designer and her mother was an interior designer. However, when Dia was 4 years old, her parents parted ways and then her mother married a Dakhini Muslim man from Hyderabad. Ever since then, she has been using her step-father’s surname and only recently she added her father’s surname Handrich.

During the course of her career, Dia Mirza has achieved a lot from winning a beauty pageant to holding awards. The actress won beauty pageant Miss Asia Pacific in the year 2000 and along with it, she was also titled Miss Beautiful Smile, Miss Avon and Miss Close-Up Smile simultaneously. Not just this, she has also won awards such as Women's Achievement Award and The Sixth Geospa Asiaspa India Awards for Eco Crusader of the Year to name a few.

Before venturing into the entertainment world, Dia used to work as a marketing executive for a multimedia firm. Also, while during her graduation days she started appearing in commercials for brands like Emami, Lipton and Walls Ice Cream.

Well, the beauty queen has added a new feather to her cap after she turned producer for Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan. She owns a production company along with her ex-husband.

Apart from Bollywood, the beautiful actress has also been a social activist who has been part of many campaigns wherein she raised awareness regarding HIV, female foeticide, among others. Not just this, she had been the brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat Mission’s youth-based Swachh Saathi Programme and Wildlife Trust of India.

She is known as the most charitable actress of B-town and has been supporting PETA, United Nation’ CRY, Cancer Patients Aid Foundation and other organisations. Not just this. she also adopts two cancer patients every year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv