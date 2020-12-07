On Dharmendra's 85th birthday, we are all set to take you down the memory lane with these rare pictures of the Sholay actor.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The perfect blend of muscles with romantic personality is our favourite Dharmendra and as he turns 85 on Tuesday, we are all set to take you down the memory lane with these rare pictures of the Sholay actor.

Dharmendra aka Sholay's Veeru was born in Punjab's Ludhiana district into a Jat Sikh family in 1935. He was the son a school headmaster and for the unversed, he found his way into Bollywood, not by any contact but Filmfare talent hunt contest.

His luck and talent shot him to fame and by ‘60s and ‘70s, Dharmendra was among the top-billed actors on the era. He has been part of several films and id a number of a hit comedy and romantic films.

Not only this, but his personal life also saw many twists and turns. He got married to Prakash Kaur in 1954. From his first marriage, he had two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and two daughters Vijayta Deol and Ajeeta Deol.

Talking about his birthday celebration, Dharmendra in an interview with Hindustan Times, said: “I am full of life, am a dreamer and want to keep doing something. Earlier, I used to celebrate my birthday but later, I felt it was too artificial, kyun industry mein dikhawa zyaada hota hai. Log janamdin ko promotion ke liye use karte hain. Moreover, this year has been quite sad with the farmers suffering and the ongoing pandemic – it doesn’t make one feel happy. You can’t enjoy. Also, since losing my mum years ago, I don’t really enjoy celebrating birthdays. She would be so excited about it.”

However, the two parted their ways and he fell in love with the dream girl of Bollywood- Hema Malini. His love story went through a lot of controversies and the duo got married in 1979 and after that, they lived happily ever after. The couple has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

The veteran actor is mostly seen spending his time at his farm in the outskirts of Mumbai. He shares the pictures and videos of his family and friends on social media. He also shares pictures with his family including Esha, Bobby and now grandson Karan Deol.

