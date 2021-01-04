Deepika Padukone is one such actress from Bollywood who can fit into any role be it a historical figure or of a diva, she can pull every role with great ease and versatility.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: When an actress makes her debut in Bollywood she carries a different aura, similarly, Deepika Padukone too carried an unmatchable aura. the actress who made her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om won millions of hearts with her top bun, kohl-rimmed eyes and a million-dollar smile.

She is one such actress from Bollywood who can fit into any role be it a historical figure or of a diva, she can pull each and every role with great ease and versatility. As the actress turns a year older today we have brought to you 6 roles Deepika essayed that left millions inspired.

Here check them out:



1. Veronica from Cocktail

Deepika Padukone’s career graph took a major turn with this movie wherein she essayed the role of Veronica. In the movie, for the first time, we saw the actress playing a character of a classy bold woman who calls herself 'rich bitch'. Do you have any other actress in mind who could essay the role the way Deep did?

2. Leela from Ram-Leela

Another role by the actress where her emotions of love and pain were portrayed so accurately. In this film, it felt as if the actress is delivering all the dialogues from her eyes. Not just her acting, even her chemistry with Ranveer Singh was also appreciated by the critics and her fans.

3. Meenamma From Chennai Express

With this movie, Deepika proved that she can fit into any role or genre thrown at her. For this film the actress put of the Tamil language accent so well that left everyone mesmerized. The most memorable scene is where Deepika says, "Thangabali kita varatha” it not just made the audience laugh but also won their hearts.

4. Piku from Piku

One of the most simple and mature roles played by Deepika in Piku made people look at her all differently. In this film, the actress plays the role of a woman who leaves all her duties behind just to take care of her ill father. No one expected that the actress will pickup such movie and character which was way apart from all her earlier films.

5. Mastani from Bajirao Mastani

Deepika left everyone mesmerised with her Mastani avatar. Her love for Bajirao was so purely portrayed in the film that it didn't felt like the actress is acting.

6. Malti from Chhapaak

This role by the actress left everyone inspired and with this, she also set the bar high. In the film, the actress portrayed the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv