New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's favourite diva Deepika Padukone who made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om is going to turn 35 on Tuesday, January 5. Deepika made her debut with Farah Khan directorial and that was the big turn in her career. However, many people are unaware of the fact that not Shah Rukh Khan but Salman Khan was the first one to offer her film.

Deepika revealed about it in the poster launch of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela. In the media interaction, she said that Salman Khan was the first one to offer her the first film and at that time she was too young and was not ready to be in front of the camera. She added to it that she will always be grateful to Bhaijaan as even the fact that he offered her the first film was a great thing to her.

Adding to that she even said that it is taking too long for them to come together on screen and she said that fingers crossed, something special must be coming for them. It is also reported that after that Salman wanted her to be the female lead in Jai Ho, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Sultan, but it couldn't be possible because of Deepika's lined up projects.

While Daisy Shah marked her debut with Salman's Jai Ho and Jacqueline Fernandez was starred in Kick. It is also reported that Salman and Deepika's names were doing rounds for Karan Johar's Shuddhi but there is no confirmation about the same.

On the other hand, Deepika has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in three films. Apart from Om Shanti Om, she shared the screen with King Khan in Happy New Year and after that Chennai Express. It is also reported that the duo has been paired together in YRF's upcoming Pathan.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma