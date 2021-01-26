Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: Bobby Deol has given several hits to the industry such as Gupt, Soldier, Bichhoo, Badal among others, however, he couldn't mark his niche in the Bollywood.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has been in news ever since his web series Asharam helmed by Prakash Jha was released last year. The actor has been receiving immense applaud both from critics and fans regarding his acting skills. Interestingly, the 50-year-old actor was heavily trolled after his flick in Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

Bobby who is also known as Vijay Singh Deol made his acting debut in Barsaat (1995), however, not many know that the actor has also briefly appeared as a child actor in the film Dharam Veer. The actor has given several hits to the industry such as Gupt, Soldier, Bichhoo, Badal among others, however, he couldn't mark his niche in the Bollywood.

However, after the release of Housefull 4, Bobby's fortune turned utterly. So, as the actor is going to ring in his 51st birthday tomorrow we have brought to you the list of movies and series that changed his career.

Housefull 4

It was only in 2019, Bobby made a real comeback after his film Housefull 4 also starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Ritiesh Deshmukh, entered Rs 200 crore club. After this, there has no downfall for the actor so far.

Class of '83

Apart from theatres, even OTT platforms increased his pompous among his fans. In Class of '83, a Netflix series wherein the actor played the role of a middle-aged cop and aced the character brilliantly.

Aashram

Another most famous web-series helmed by Prakash Jha was released on MX Player. In this Bobby essayed the role of a Baba who is also a conman, the series unfolds the colours of the baba's Aashram. Also, the series displays the mix of blind faith and politics in the second season of Aashram. Ever since this series made its way on OTT platform people have fallen in love with the actor all over again.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv