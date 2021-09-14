Tahira Kashyap took to her official social media handle to share an old picture of herself with hubby Ayushmann Khurrana on his 37th birthday. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: From reality shows to films, Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way. And one of the people who have been a constant support for him throughout his journey is his wife Tahira Kashyap. The couple was dating for a few years and then tied the knot before Ayushmann stepped into films.

And as the actor is ringing in his 37th birthday on September 14, his lovely wife shared a glimpse of their good old days by posting a throwback click. Yes, taking to her official Instagram handle Tahira uploaded a picture where Ayushmann is looking very young dressed in black traditional while she is also clad in a blue salwar kameez.

Tahira also penned down an emotional post along with the photo saying, "We were 19! I found you quite cool, with your frames, bike, matching sweaters and mufflers, but what got my heart was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me. You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is after all these years your innocence and excitement towards work and life remains the same. You have been my biggest confidante and cheer leader. I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness (like you would say) gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you! Happy birthday umm P.s - we were such lookers no (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

For the unversed, Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana were together for a few years before getting hitched in the year 2011. The couple have a son Virajveer, (9-yrs-old) and a daughter Varushka (6-yrs-old).

On the work front, Ayushmann has gained success over the years for his unconventional roles and meanwhile, his wife has also stepped into the field of showbiz as a director. She has directed several short films including Toffee, Pinni and Feels Like Ishq.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal