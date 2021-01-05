Rahman, who is known as 'The Mozart Of Madras',has also won the most prestigious Oscar Award has been an inspiration to many and his work serves as a charm to the ears of the audience.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Music maestro AR Rahman is going to turn 54 on Wednesday, January 6. Rahman, who is known as 'The Mozart Of Madras',has also won the most prestigious Oscar Award has been an inspiration to many and his work serves as a charm to the ears of the audience. However, many people are unaware of his rollercoaster journey. Rahman is well known for his music, but there is a lot to know about him that many people are unaware of.

For the unversed, Rahman made his debut as a music composer in 1992 with Mani Ratnam's Roja and he shot to fame with the same track. After that, he gave several hit numbers including tracks of Bombay, Dil Se, Taal, Saathiya, Slum Dog Millionaire, and many others.

Rahman was born in a Hindu family as Dileep Kumar but at the age of 23, he went ahead to embrace Islam, and there he met his spiritual guru, Qadri Islam. He was also featured in Doordarshan's Wonder Baloon show where he got fame for playing 4 keyboards at once.

Rahman also composed great songs for other Hollywood films like 127 Hours and Lord Of War. He also joined hands with Mick Jagger, Dave Stewart, and Joss Stone to introduce a completely different kind of music under the name SuperHeavy.

On his 54th birthday, we are bringing you 7 best tracks of the music maestro AR Rahman

The award-winning composer has been awarded four national awards, two academy awards, two Grammy awards, a BAFTA awards, a Golden Globe, fifteen Filmfare Awards, and sixteen Filmfare Awards south. Not only this, but he was also honored with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, in 2010 by the Government of India.

