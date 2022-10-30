Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: 5 Unseen Childhood Pics Of 'Liger' Star That Are Too Adorable To Miss

HAPPY Birthday Ananya Panday! The actress is a true Gen Z star and with each film, she is able to prove her acting talent. Starting her career with a big Dharma movie 'Student Of The Year 2' in 2019, Ananya starred in successful films like Gehraiyaan and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Even though her last film Liger was not successful, Ananya will soon star in some anticipated projects like Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

On her birthday, her mother Bhavana Panday posted a bunch of childhood pictures and this proves that Ananya has always loved the camera. Take a look at Ananya's cutest childhood pictures.

(Image Credits: Bhavana Pandey/Instagram)

On the work front, Ananya has recently announced her upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The star cast of Dream Girl 1 will return for its sequel as well. The cast from Dream Girl 1 includes Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Ananya is the new addition to the star cast. The veterans Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Saab, Manoj Joshi and Seema Pahwa will be seen in the movie as well. The movie is scheduled to release on Eid next year.

She was last seen in a bilingual pan-India film Liger, along with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie did not work well at the box office. The movie also starred Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the movie revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach. The movie was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

She has recently wrapped up shooting for a coming-of-age film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Gaurav Adarsh. The release date of the film is not revealed yet.