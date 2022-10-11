Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Top Films That Made Him 'Shahenshah Of Bollywood'

FROM thousands of fans gathering outside 'Jalsa' to people worshipping his idol, this is how India celebrates Amitabh Bachchan's birthday every year and it is no lesser than a festival. Indian cinema superstar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 today and is still one of the most talented actors the Indian cinema has ever seen. You can call him the 'Shahenshah Of Bollywood' or 'Sadi Ka Mahanayak', but words will fall short to describe his talent.

From getting rejected as a newsreader from All India Radio to starting a film career in supporting roles to becoming the 'angry young man' to getting the tag of 'Shahenshah', his film journey is no less than a roller coaster ride. To honour his contribution to Indian cinema, take a look at the films that made Big B the Shahenshah Of Bollywood.

Zanjeer: The 'Angry Young Man' Era

Amitabh Bachchan started his career in 1969 in the film Bhuvan Shome. The actor went on to play the supporting role in various films including the cult classic 'Anand'. After playing the supporting characters for a few years, Big B got the opportunity to star in the crime thriller 'Zanjeer' in 1973. This led to the rise of the 'Angry Young Man' era in Bollywood, which was different from the romantic film era dominant in the 70s.

Deewaar, Sholay And Don: Salim-Javed Collaboration

Deewaar and Sholay are still the most iconic films in Bollywood and Amitabh Bachchan gained an immense fan following from these films as both films were blockbusters. All the dialogues from Deewaar and Sholay are still considered iconic. Amitabh Bachchan's Don has become an icon in the Indian film industry and has been remade as well. The film's action sequences were ahead of their time, and he played the double role and the characters were exactly opposite of each other.

An incredible poster of Yash Chopra's Deewaar (1975), one of the most important films highlighting the 'angry young man' of the '70s, largely epitomised by Amitabh Bachchan. pic.twitter.com/dV6V8CHa29 — Upperstall (@upperstall) November 25, 2021

Silsila: Collaboration With Yash Raj Chopra

After his angry young man persona became popular, Amitabh Bachchan also starred in some hit romantic films. This was the start of his collaboration with Yash Raj. One of the most successful films with Yash Raj is Silsila, also starring Jaya Bachchan and Rekha. He then starred in back-to-back successful films including Naseeb, Yaarana, Satte Pe Satta and many more.

Coolie

During the filming of a fight scene in Coolie, Amitabh Bachchan got injured and got critically ill as well. The superstar gained immense support from the public, who prayed for his speedy recovery. The movie was a huge hit at the box office.

Shahenshah And Agneepath

This film gave Amitabh Bachchan the title of Shahenshan, which means king. It was his comeback in the film industry and was a box office success. Big B showed his angry young man persona once again the in the cult classic film Agneepath.

Grounded Yet Roles In the 2000s: Reinventing Himself

Big B took a break from the film industry for a while. He returned to the big screen with hit films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Baghban, which are still loved by the audience. He then won Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the movie Black. The Sarkar trilogy was also a successful film franchise. Recent films like Piku, Pink and 102 Not Out prove why Amitabh Bachchan is still a superstar.