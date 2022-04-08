New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Happy Birthday Allu Arjun! The megastar of Telugu cinema is loved by millions of people for his acting and movies. Allu Arjun's performance in his recent film Pushpa: The Rise. won massive appreciation from fans. Apart from his acting skills, the star is also known for his amazing dance moves, and his songs always trend on the internet.

In this article, we bring some of Allu Arjun's hit songs that created a buzz all around the nation.

Srivalli

This song has to be on the list as it was a massive hit among the audience. The song is sung by famous Indian singer Javed Ali and stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Srivalli is from Allu Arjun's recent film Pushpa: The Rise. Srivalli has nearly 368 million views on YouTube.

Oo Antava Mawa

Another super hit song from Allu Arjun's recent film Pusha has to be Oo Antava Mawa. The song features Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sung by Indravathi Chauhan, the song has 218 million views on YouTube.

ButtaBomma

ButtaBomma is one of the most popular songs of Allu Arjun. The song was featured in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and is sung by Armaan Malik. The song stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The song is definitely a grooving number, and several celebrities including Urvashi Rautela, Shilpa Shetty, and Australian cricketer David Warner have recreated the steps of the song.

Ramuloo Ramulaa

Another hit from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is Ramuloo Ramulaa. The song stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and has been sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli.

Seeti Maar

One of the most famous songs of Allu Arjun is Seeti Maar from the film DJ Duvvada Jagannadham. The song is sung by Jaspreet Jasz and Rita.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen