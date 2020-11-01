Aishwarya is known as the world's most beautiful woman and here are some of the pictures of the diva that will make your heart skip a beat.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bollywood diva, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned 47 today. The iconic actress was born in Mangalore on November 1, 1973. Aishwarya started her career as a model and she became a name that everyone still remembers after she won the Miss World pageant in 1994. Its' been two decades that the diva has been working in the film industry and even now with her pictures she makes the heart of the netizens skip a beat.

Aishwarya marked her debut with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, a Tamil film, in 1997. She made her debut in Bollywood industry with the film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, in which she was starred opposite Bobby Deol.

She was also starred in films like Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Josh and so on. Her other notable films were Devdas, Mohabbatein, Kyun...! Ho Gaya Na, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, among others.

Aishwarya got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and they also have a daughter named Aardhya.

The enchanting diva has not only been part of pilm in Bollywood but she also did a film for foreign productions like Bride & Prejudice, Provoked, The Last Legion and The Pink Panther 2.

Aishwarya has also won Padma Shri award with the honour by the Indian government in 2009. She also holds the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French government.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan. The actor will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's epic Tamil drama Ponniyin Selvan.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma