Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 7 Times 'Ponniyin Selvan' Star Made India Proud Globally

HAPPY Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! The actress is often called the 'timeless beauty' and the 'most beautiful woman in the world' and her beauty is still unmatchable in the film industry. But apart from her beauty and charm, she is also known for her versatility as an actor and can ace every role. From perfectly portraying the innocence and pain of Paro in Devdas to her hot rebellious avatar in Dhoom, she has proved her talent as an actor.

Apart from India, she has received acclaim internationally too. Take a look at the times when Aishwarya made India proud internationally.

Miss World 1994

Aishwarya Rai first made the headlines internationally after winning the Miss World 1994 title. Over 87 countries participated in the event and Aishwarya won with her beauty, charm, elegance and her intelligent answers.

The Cannes Debut in 2002

The actress has been a regular at the Cannes film festival since 2002. She made her debut at Cannes after her film Devdas premiered at this film festival and was also featured by Times in their listing of the '10 Best Films of the Millennium.' Aishwarya made her debut with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Bride And Prejudice

The Devdas actress was also seen in Bride and Prejudice, which is a modern adaptation of Jane Austen's novel 'Pride and Prejudice'. The movie is directed by Gurinder Chadha and also stars Martin Henderson in the lead role.

Mistress of Spices

Based on the novel of the same name, Mistress Of Spices stars Aishwarya Rai and Dylan McDermott in the lead role. The movie unfortunately received negative reviews from critics.

The Pink Panther 2

This comedy-mystery drama is the eleventh instalment in The Pink Panther film series. Aishwarya was seen as the criminology expert Sonia Solandres.

Appearance in Oprah Winfrey's talk show

Aishwarya Rai also appeared in Oprah Winfrey's show, where Oprah called her the most beautiful woman in the world. After her marriage to Abishek Bachchan, the couple appeared together in the show. Moreover, when Oprah visited India, she met Aishwarya and the Bachchan family.

David Latterman Show

Aishwarya also appeared in David Letterman's show. The host asked Aishwarya if she still lives with her parents and if it is common for Indian children to do so. The actress had an epic reply and said, "It is fine to live with your parents because it is also common in India that we don’t have to make appointments with our parents for dinner.”