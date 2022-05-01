New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 34th birthday today and it has been raining wishes for her on social media on her special day. Amid all the attention from industry friends and fans, Anushka Sharma got a special note from her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli on Sunday penned down a beautiful note for her wife and revealed how the actress is celebrating her special day.

Taking to social media, Virat Kohli wished her other half a very happy bday and wrote, "Thank god you were born ❤️. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out ❤️. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around 😃@AnushkaSharma’"

He also shared some pictures from Anushka's birthday celebration. In one of the pictures, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are posing and smiling while in a second one they are posing with a group of people including RCB cricketers and their wives. In the picture, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a white short dress while Virat looked uber-cool in a t-shirt and trousers.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma also posted a pic of her eating her bday cake in the most goofy way possible. She also shared bday message for her by Virat Kohli written on the cake.

She captioned the pic, "I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ….. This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it 😋Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m SO grateful 🥰❤️PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be."

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on December 11 in 2017 after dating for a few years. Ever since then, the lovebirds have been painting the town red and their love for each other has only grown. Last year, the couple welcomed their first child Vamika to the world.

