Hanuman Teaser Out: Social Media Hails Teja Sajja-Starrer Better Than Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’ | Check Top Tweets

The highly anticipated teaser of Telugu cinema’s first original superhero film ‘Hanuman’ was released by the makers on Monday. Starring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai, the film has been helmed by Prasanth Varma.

Taking to his social media account, Teja Sajja shared the official teaser of the film and wrote, “I hope the "action" speaks louder than words. I’ll let the teaser do the talking. Modest yet Mighty! Jai Shree Ram.” Watch ‘Hanuman’ teaser here:

Soon after, social media users flooded Twitter with comments hailing the VFX of ‘Hanuman’. Many netizens called the effects better than Prabhas’ magnum opus film ‘Adipurush’.

“#HanuMan Sach mein.. 12 Crore, I'M SHOCKED!! Iss hisaab se to budget release se pehle hi cover ho gaya. Agar #Adipurush ka budget mila hota to bhaukaal hi macha deti,” wrote one user on Twitter.

“You should hv released the teaser on dussehra with Adipurush that woul hv built so much hype that you guys especially @PrasanthVarma did so much great work than them with so much less budget the teaser is very good excited from the movie @Primeshowtweets @premunfiltered,” read another comment.

Being made as a pan-India film, 'HanuMan' will reportedly be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The official announcement regarding the release date is expected soon.

On the other hand, after facing heavy criticism from the audiences, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ pushed the release date of the film by 5 months. ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the leads was initially slated for its theatrical release in January 2023.

‘Adipurush’ has now been pushed to June 16, 2023. In their official statement, the makers of the film wrote, “Adipurush’ is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. ‘Adipurush’ will now release on June 16th, 2023.”