Hansika Motwani’s Wedding To Be Live Streamed On OTT Platform Disney+ Hotstar: Reports

Hansika Motwani is gearing up for her big day as she is all set to tie the knot with fiance Sohael Kathuriya. The duo’s wedding will reportedly take place in the first week of December.

According to reports, Hansika Motwani has signed an exclusive deal with a leading OTT platform to live stream her wedding. It is also being reported that OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar has bought the exclusive streaming rights for Hansika Motwani’s wedding and will stream the ceremony as an 8-episode series.

On November 2, Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram account to announce her engagement with long time partner Sohael Kathuriya. The actor posted a series of images from her Parisian proposal and wrote, “Now&Forever.”

Several friends and celebrities took to the comments section of Hansika’s post to congratulate her. “@ihansika so so so happy for both of you ! Love and happiness now and always ❤️🧿 jumping with joy,” wrote Sriya Reddy. “Saw a sneak peek of these exclusives long back! 😛 Congratulations,” wrote Shivaleeka Oberoi.

For the unversed, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have been business partners and friends for sometime now. Sohael Kathuriya was previously married to Rinky and their wedding ceremony was attended by Hansika Motwani.

According to several reports, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya will reportedly tie the knot on December 4. Prior to their lavish wedding, the duo will have a grand Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony on December 3, while they will have a Sufi night on December 2.

The couple will be tying the knot in a 450-year-old fort located in the Mundota town of Jaipur. The town is situated on the Aravali Range and is at a distance of roughly 40 kms from the Jaipur Airport.

With breathtaking courtyards, huge pavilions, and beautiful gardens, the palace is a sight for sore eyes. The palace was built around 1550 by the Mughal emperor Akbar and was then taken over by Kachwaha Dynasty, the rulers of Jaipur.