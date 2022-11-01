Hansika Motwani To Marry Business Partner Sohail Kathuria In December; Here's Everything We Know

Hansika Motwani will be getting married in December this year. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Hansika Motwani, who has been a south sweetheart for years now, is all set to tie the knot soon. According to reports, the ‘Desamuduru’ star will be getting married in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan by the end of this year.

Hansika Motwani will reportedly get married in Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. The fort is almost 450 years old and will host the lavish ceremony by this year's end.

According to several reports, Hansika Motwani will be getting married this year in December. The wedding festivities will take place from December 2 to 4.

Hansika Motwani’s haldi and wedding ceremony will take place on December 4, quoted a report in Pinkvilla. The report added that the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will take place on December 3.

“2nd December will be the Sufi night. The family will further enjoy a polo match, and a casino themed after party on the eve of 4th December,” the report in Pinkvilla added.

While the details about Hansika’s soon-to-be husband have been kept under wraps, it is being reported that the actor will be getting married to her friend and business partner Sohail Kathuria. The duo have been friends for a long time and have also been seeing each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front Hansika Motwaniwoll soon be seen in Manoj Damodharan's Partner. The sci-fi drama will also star Aadhi in the lead.

Hansika Motwani will also be seen in director Srinivas Omkar's ‘My Name Is Shruthi’. The film has been produced by Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju.

The south superstar will soon be making her OTT debut with M Rajesh's web series ‘MY3’, which also stars Mugen Rao and Shanthanu. The rom-com is said to be a unique love story of a robot.

Talking about the series, Hansika said, “It's an honour to be a part of this series. It's a sweet and delightful moment to be working with director M Rajesh. I am excited to be collaborating with him after our movie 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi'. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.