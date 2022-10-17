Hansika Motwani To Get Married In December: Lavish Wedding In A 450-Years Old Fort And Other Inside Details | Read

Hansika Motwani, who wowed the audiences with superhit films like ‘Desamuduru’ and ‘Singam 2’, is all set to get married. The diva, who also starred along with Hrithik Roshan in his 2003-film ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’ will reportedly get married by the end of this year.

Reports have been going viral on social media that Hansika Motwani will be tying the knot this year in December. Though the exact date of the diva's wedding hasn't been revealed yet, it is being reported that it will be a lavish wedding and will take place in Jaipur.

According to a report in India TV, Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur has been booked for Hansika Motwani’s lavish December wedding. The fort is nearly 450 years old and the rooms are getting ready to house the guests who will be attending the wedding.

The preparations for the wedding are also underway. The details about the groom and has family are being kept under wraps.

Hansika Motwani started her career as a child actor. She first starred in Rakesh Roshan’s ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ in 2004, which also featured Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. The movie became a big hit at the box office and made Hansika a popular star.

The star also featured in the superhit show, ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’, which chronicled the story of a child and his magic pencil. Since then, Hansika has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films over the years.

Recently, Hansika Motwani’s 50th film, ‘Maha’ was released on digital streaming platform Aha Video. Directed by U.R.Jameel, the film will also feature Silambarasan Rajendar, U.R.Jameel and Khalid Abu.

‘Maha’ also marked Mohamaad Ghibran's 25th film as composer and features Sanam Shetty, Srikanth, Karunakaran and Thambi Ramaiah in pivotal roles. The film released on OTT platform Aha Video on July 22, 2022.