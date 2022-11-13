Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya's Wedding To Live-Stream On OTT? Here's What We Know

HANSIKA Motwani officially announced her engagement to her boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya and the couple will reportedly get married in December 2022. Hansika kept a low profile about her relationship until she announced her engagement on social media. As per several reports, the couple will get married at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort in Jaipur.

According to the latest reports, an OTT platform will live stream her wedding as well. Pinkvilla reported that the wedding will be an intimate affair and will be attended by only close friends and family. Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will reportedly take place on December 3 and Sufi Night on December 2.

“2nd December will be the Sufi night. The family will further enjoy a polo match, and a casino themed after party on the eve of 4th December,” the report in Pinkvilla added.

Announcing her engagement, Hansika posted pictures of her dreamy proposal in Paris and wrote, "Now&Forever".

As soon as Hansika announced the engagement, celebs poured their congratulatory messages. Anushka Shetty and Varun Dhawan congratulated the couple. Sriya Reddy commented, "so so so happy for both of you! Love and happiness now and always. jumping with joy."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansika will be seen in Manoj Damodharan's Partner, along with Aadhi. She will be seen in My Name Is Shruthi, which is directed by Srinivas Omkar. The film has been produced by Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju.

Hansika will make her OTT debut with M Rajesh's web series ‘MY3’. The show also stars Mugen Rao and Shanthanu. Talking about the series, Hansika said, “It's an honour to be a part of this series. It's a sweet and delightful moment to be working with director M Rajesh. I am excited to be collaborating with him after our movie 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi'."

MY3 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar and it will be a unique love story of a robot.