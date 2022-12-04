Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya Look Oh-So-In-Love As They Twin In White At Pre-Wedding Party | Watch

HANSIKA Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding festivities are going in full swing and her fans can't stop gushing over the beautiful pictures of the couple. Recently, some photos from their another pre-wedding function have gone viral on social media.

The couple looks dreamy together as they twin in white and can be seen having a time of their life.

Hansika looks absolutely gorgeous in a white dress and Sohael also looks dapper in a classic white suit with a black bow tie.

Earlier, the couple organised a 'Sufi night' for their friends and family before their wedding. Hansika and Soheal can be seen walking together and making a grand entry holding each other’s hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohael Khaturiya (@sohaelkaturiya)

The photos from her Mehendi ceremony also went viral and the starlet looks beautiful in a simple yet elegant red suit.

The wedding will take place in Mundotta Fort and Palace, in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. According to the reports, the couple will get married in a traditional Sindhi-style wedding ceremony. Pinkvilla reported that the wedding will be an intimate affair and will be attended by only close friends and family.

According to several reports, Hansika and Soheal's wedding will stream on an OTT platform.

On the work front, Hansika will star in Manoj Damodharan's Partner, along with Aadhi. She will be seen in My Name Is Shruthi, which is directed by Srinivas Omkar. The film is produced by Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju.

Hansika will soon make her OTT debut with M Rajesh's web series ‘MY3’. The web series also stars Mugen Rao and Shanthanu.

Talking about the series, Hansika said, “It's an honour to be a part of this series. It's a sweet and delightful moment to be working with director M Rajesh. I am excited to be collaborating with him after our movie 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi'."

MY3 will release on Disney+ Hotstar and it will reportedly be a unique love story of a robot.