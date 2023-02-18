Hansika Motwani Opens Up On Rumours Of Getting Hormonal Injections At 21: ‘If That Is True, Then...'

Hansika Motwani's 'Love Shaadi Drama' is revealing insights into her relationships and experiences, where the actress has addressed several issues revolving around her marriage and personal life.

In the second episode of the reality show, Hansika's wedding with husband Sohail Khaturiya addresses the reports of her getting hormonal injections by her mother at the age of 21. Hansika began her career acting as a child actor, where she was seen in 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' and then next in Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Koi Mil Gaya.'

However, after many years as she made her screen presence, fans were taken aback by her glow-up as she made her debut in the South film industry in lead roles looking all toned up. Many rumors then surfaced on the internet that her mother was giving her hormonal injections to grow up faster.

Therefore, on the show, Hansika Motwani addressed the issue and said, "This is the expense of being a celebrity. They wrote such crap when I was 21, you know what I am talking about… If I could have taken it that time, I can take it this time. This time is nothing… Everyone wrote, "I have taken injections to grow up."

She further added, "When I was eight, then I became an actress, people said that my mum has given me injections, hormonal injections to grow up as a woman."

Her mother, who also made her appearance on the show said, "If that is true, then I must be richer than Tata, Birla. If that is true, then I would have said, 'Tum bhi aao, aa kar apni haddi baddi karvao. What I am surprised about is that people who write this, Unke pass dimaag naam ki cheez nahi hoti hai kya ? We are Punjabi people, our daughters shoot up between the age of 12 and 16."

In the first episode of the web series, Hansika Motwani and Sohail Khaturiya addressed the controversial issues of their wedding, as many media portals blamed Hansika to be the home breaker of Sohail Khaturiya's first wedding.

Hansika Motwani then said on the show, "Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity."

Hansika Motwani's 'Love Shaadi Drama' airs on Disney+Hotstar on Fridays.