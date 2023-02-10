Hansika Motwani On Rumors Of Breaking Husband Sohael Khaturiya’s First Marriage: 'I Am Painted As The Villain'

Hansika Motwani became a bride last year, marrying her best friend and business partner Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 last year. Recently, the actress released her reality show Hansika's 'Love Shaadi Drama' released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday. She addressed some allegations made against her, breaking Sohael Khaturiya's first marriage.

Hansika Motwani announced her engagement with Sohael Khaturiya on her Instagram, where many people accused her of breaking Sohael's first marriage with a girl 'Rinky.' It was alleged that Rinky and Hansika were close friends, and Hansika attended their wedding as well.

Soon this knowledge started making rounds on the internet, where Hansika Motwani was heavily trolled for 'stealing' her best friend's husband, making her social media wedding posts bombarded with people accusing her of breaking Rinky's house.

However, in the final closing minutes of the first episode of 'Love Shaadi Drama', Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya addressed the reports After ending a film shoot for the day, Hansika is seen entering her shooting trailer and is seen reading articles written about her and Sohael getting blamed for breaking Rinky's house.

Sohael Khaturiya is next seen saying, "The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless."

He continued, "Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity."

Sohael is also seen explaining the period of his previous marriage and stated, "I was first married in 2014 and that marriage lasted for a very short time. But just because we have been friends and someone saw pictures of her attending my wedding, is why this speculation started."

Sohael Khaturiya proposed to Hansika Motwani in Paris earlier last year. The duo tied the knot on December 4. Hansika's 'Love Shaadi Drama' was released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday.