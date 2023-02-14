Hansika Motwani On Featuring Private Moments On TV, Breaking Sohael Khaturiya's Previous Marriage: 'Let Them Keep Talking'

Hansika Motwani responded to the backlash she received over featuring her private wedding moments in a reality TV show. During a recent interview, she dismissed the criticism as irrelevant to her. Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya's opulent wedding took place in December last year.

Later, she revealed that her wedding festivities would feature in a reality show titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama, which chronicles everything from the moment she announced her intention to marry Sohael to the magical day itself.

Hansika told Indian Express, "Let them keep talking. It doesn’t matter to me. It’s really okay. I know it’s coming from my heart and it's legit reality."

Hansika mentioned that she wanted to get married at the age of 24 but couldn't due to professional obligations. She decided that she would marry when the time was right. "There was also no pressure on me to get married. But I think Sohael lost patience and told me now we should get married. He decided on that big proposal so that I would be like, chalo, let’s go for it," she said.

Hansika responded to the allegations of breaking Sohael's previous marriage by saying "It's the price for being a celebrity." In the first episode of her reality show, it was revealed that Sohael was previously married to Hansika's friend Rinky, and Hansika had attended their wedding.

Hansika said on the show, "Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity."

Hansika and Sohael tied the knot on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony. Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama airs every Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hansika Motwani started her career on TV as a child artist on Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She later appeared in the movie Koi Mil Gaya (2003) with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. In 2007, she made her debut as a lead actress in the Telugu film Desamuduru directed by Puri Jagannadh.