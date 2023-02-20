Hansika Motwani On Breakup With STR Simbu: 'It Took Me 7-8 Years To Say Yes To Someone After My Past Relationship'

Hansika Motwani, who was recently seen in her wedding documentary series Love Shaadi Drama on Disney+ Hotstar, revealed insights about her past relationship in a recent interview. The actor opened up on how it took her several years after her past relationship to say yes to someone.

“It took me at least 7-8 years to say yes to someone. I believe in love. I am a romantic person but I am not very expressive as a romantic person. I believe in the institution of marriage and believe in love,” Hansika Motwani said in an interview with India Today.in.

The actor further added, “To be honest, I took time and wanted to say yes to someone who is going to be my forever. Sohael came along and made sure that I believe in love even more. He made sure that I fell head over heels for him and yeah, god had his own way.”

Hansika Motwani also shared that every relationship is different. “That was a different relationship, it is over. This is a different relationship. There is a new beginning to it. I think every relationship has its own way to churn out. I think this has its own way,” the actor was quoted as saying in her interview.

According to reports, Hansika Motwani was in a serious relationship with STR Simbu. Simbu had also spoken about his broken relationship in an earlier interview and made allegations that it was Hansika who ditched him when he was struggling and completely broke.

STR Simbu added that Hansika and him wanted to get married but things didn't go as planned. However, the official reason behind their breakup was never revealed by Hansika Motwani.

Hansika Motwani got married to Sohael Kathuriya, who was her childhood friend and business partner, in December 2022. The duo had an intimate wedding ceremony which was only attended by their close family and friends.