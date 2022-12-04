Hansika Motwani looks Regal As Bride In Red Ensemble, As She Ties Knot With Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are the new couples in town as the duo tied the knot on December 4 after dating for a while. The lovebirds tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. The first pictures of Hansika Motwani as a bride have finally surfaced on social media where Hansika is looking absolutely alluring.

Hansika Motwani opted for a traditional embellished red lehenga with heavy jewelry and subtle makeup looking chic and beautiful. The actress parted her hair with fine-drawn makeup completing the look with her traditional bridal mang tika and nath.

The actress paired the look with traditional kaliras and churas which looked mesmerizing on her, giving the vibe and look of a typical Indian bride. Over the last few days, the wedding festival looks and events were on the run and were going on in full swing.

Starting a week ago in Mumbai, the family and friends of the duo were spotted organizing a Mata Ki Chowki. Later, Hansika with her mother and fiancé were spotted at the Mumbai airport where the family was leaving for Jaipur.

Recently, the pictures from Hansika Motwani's wedding festivities took the internet by storm as the couple and their respective family and friends were seen celebrating the Sufi night, the Mehendi ceremony, the Haldi ceremony, the Sangeet night, and an on-roll pre-wedding shoot. During the ceremony, the duo was seen keeping a subtle and classy look as they opted for their wedding.

Hansika Motwani was seen draping a red saree for the Mata Ki Chowki event, where next for the Sufi night she chose a traditional cream sharara. The actress was then spotted in a completely white look, looking gorgeous in a white tulle dress, while for her Haldi she stuck to the theme of yellow and white and wore a salwar suit set. For her Mehendi, the actress opted for a comfortable orange Kurti, whereas on her Sangeet night, Hansika was seen wearing a blush pink lehenga.

Sharing the moments with her family and friends, Hansika can be seen candidly posing with her bridesmaids, whereas surreal images of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya were spotted during their 'Varmala' ceremony.

The performances delivered by the young couple during the pre-wedding festivities included dancing to the song of Katrina Kaif and Hritik Roshan's 'Tu Meri' song from their 2014 action drama 'Bang Bang.' The duo was also captured grooving on Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif's famous song 'Kala Chashma' from their film 'Baar Baar Dekho.'