Actor Hansika Motwani had the "best bachelorette" ever, as evident from the pictures that she shared on her social media space. The 31-year-old dropped a short video that had glimpses of her bachelorette in Greece. It is pertinent to note that she is all set to tie the knot with her fiance and business partner, Sohail Kathuriya, on December 4, this year.

Motwani's video began with her back facing the camera as she reveals the word 'BRIDE' written on her bathrobe by placing her hair on one side. The video also had her friends, who were dressed in black, sitting in a row, while the song 'Din Shagna Da' is being played in the background. For her bachelorette, Hansika donned a white-colored shirt and a silver shimmery high-slit mini skirt and she looked adorable as always.

Hansika also gave a glimpse of how she celebrated her special day with her girlfriends. From walking on the streets to enjoying the Cruze and having meals together, the girls enjoyed themselves to the fullest and the Instagram video is proof of it. Sharing the clip, the bride-to-be captioned it, "Best bachelorette eve. #blessed with the #best."

This month, she recently got engaged to her boyfriend, a businessman from Mumbai named Sohail Kathuria, in Paris. The Mata Ki Chowki ceremony on Tuesday marked the start of the couple's pre-wedding celebrations. Take a look: