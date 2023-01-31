Hansika Motwani Gets Teary-Eyed While Talking About Hubby Sohael Khaturiya's Past In 'Love Shaadi Drama' Teaser | Watch

Hansika Motwani recently revealed the teaser for her upcoming wedding show, Love Shaadi Drama. On January 30, the teaser was released. It's been met with a positive response from fans. The 45-second-long clip of the Disney+ Hotstar show offers viewers a look into the planning and preparations that went into creating Hansika's wedding, which was a private but beautiful event.

Watch the teaser here:

Hansika's wedding was an emotional affair. Before the gig day, she was seen reflecting, spending time in solitude, and occasionally bursting into tears. The footage began with clips of her pre-wedding and wedding customs. Additionally, there were also brief glimpses of her romantic dates with her future husband.

Hansika is heard expressing her joy in the visuals, saying, "True love, dream shaadi, everything was perfect. Nothing could go wrong, or could it!"

As the scene changes, her mood shifts and she can be heard saying, "It was very tough for me! You always told me don't look at anyone's past!" This could be a reference to Sohael's first marriage to her friend Rinky, as several fans circulated pictures of the actress attending his first wedding.

In the teaser, Hansika's mother Mona Motwani then comforted her, asking her to "relax", to which she responded saying that it not a good feeling. Hansika shared the teaser with a caption that read, "Lots of love, lots of happiness and a bit of drama".

Several social media users also sent their best wishes to Hansika and lauded the teaser. One of the users wrote, "It's going to be a superhit." Another added, "So sweet and those tears mean a lot and only women understand that." A third commented, "Love it. Can't wait to watch it."

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony on December 4 last year, which was held at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. She shared some of her beautiful wedding photos on Instagram, showcasing her in a vibrant red lehenga and him in a dashing ivory sherwani. The festivities spanned a whole week, with the actress curating picture series to share with her followers.

The reality show Love Shaadi Drama will release on February 10.