Hansika Motwani Gets Engaged To Sohael Khaturiya, Shares Pics Of Her Dreamy Proposal

HANSIKA Motwani has officially announced her engagement to her boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya. The actress took to Instagram and shared pictures of her dreamy proposal in Paris, which looks straight out of a fairytale. As per the reports, Hansika and Sohael will get married in Rajasthan on December 4.

Sharing the pictures, Hansika wrote, "Now&Forever".

As soon as Hansika announced the engagement, celebs poured their congratulatory messages. Sriya Reddy commented, "so so so happy for both of you! Love and happiness now and always. jumping with joy." Anushka Shetty and Varun Dhawan also congratulated the couple.

Hansika looks dreamy in a white dress and can be seen standing in front of the 'Marry Me' sign.

Meanwhile, the actress will reportedly get married in Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. The fort is almost 450 years old and will host a lavish ceremony by this year's end.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Hansika Motwani’s haldi and wedding ceremony will take place on December 4 and the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will take place on December 3. “2nd December will be the Sufi night. The family will further enjoy a polo match, and a casino themed after party on the eve of 4th December,” the report in Pinkvilla added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansika will make her OTT debut with M Rajesh's web series ‘MY3’. The show also stars Mugen Rao and Shanthanu. Talking about the series, Hansika said, “It's an honour to be a part of this series. It's a sweet and delightful moment to be working with director M Rajesh. I am excited to be collaborating with him after our movie 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi'."

MY3 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar and it will be a unique love story of a robot.

She will also star in Manoj Damodharan's Partner, along with Aadhi. She will be seen in My Name Is Shruthi, which is directed by Srinivas Omkar. The film has been produced by Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju.