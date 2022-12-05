Hansika Motwani Drops First Pic After Wedding, Flaunts Her Chooda And Massive Diamond Ring; See Post Here

Actress Hansika Motwani got married to businessman Sohael Kathuriya on December 4. Shortly after her December nuptials, the actress shared her first post on Instagram. She dropped a picture of her henna-adorned hand, sporting a huge diamond ring.

The actress treated her fans with a glimpse of her intricately designed mehendi with flowering patterns streaming through, along with her massive engagement ring and chooda. Although she didn't caption the post, Hansika tagged Sohael and added a red heart emoji to it.

Hansika, who rose to fame after working as a child actor in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Shaka Laka Boom Boom, successfully transitioned to an adult star. She married Sohael privately at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur on Sunday.

For her wedding, she donned a crimson lehenga while Sohael was dressed in a pale sherwani. Numerous images and clips from their wedding have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Hansika is seen blushing as Sohael applies sindoor on her forehead. In another picture, the groom is seen giving his bride a peck after the sindoor ceremony. The newlyweds were also snapped holding hands while posing for the shutterbugs.

Hansika's pre-wedding festivities kicked off in Mumbai with a Mata Ki Chowki, which was followed by a Sufi evening, sangeet night, cocktail bash and haldi function in Jaipur. The starlet had declared her wedding on November 2, after she received a grand marriage proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower from Sohael.

A few days back, the new bride had also given her Instafam a glimpse of her bachelorette party in Greece. Taking to the photo-sharing app, she wrote, "Best bachelorette ever. Blessed with the best."

The video kicks off with the song Din Shagna Da from the film Phillauri but then changes to a more upbeat tune. The clip shows the actress exploring the streets the Greece.

Later, Hansika and her bridesmaids are seen dancing energetically. Sriya Reddy was also part of her bride squad.

