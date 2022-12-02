Hansika Motwani Blushes With Joy At Her Mehendi Ceremony Ahead Of Her Big Wedding This Weekend | Watch Video

Hansika Motwani Wedding: The actor opted for an orange sharara for her Mehendi ceremony. (Image Credits: Twitter/@IhansikaJ)

The wedding festivities of south sweetheart Hansika Motwani with longtime partner Sohael Kathuriya have officially begun. After a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony held in Mumbai last week, the actor was spotted jetting off to Jaipur for her big day.

On Thursday, several pictures and videos from Hansika Motwani’s mehendi ceremony started doing the rounds on social media. In the pictures, the actor can be seen donning a beautiful orange and yellow tie-dye sharara. Hansika Motwani rounded her look with a pair of jhumkas and her har tied in a ponytail. Take a look:

Several fans reacted to the video. One fan wrote, “we Our Princess @ihansika Getting Married Tomorrow, Hansu Wishing you a Life Time of Happiness.” “Mehandi Design Started on @ihansika 's Hand Bride #sohsika #hansikawedding #hansika #hansikamotwani,” read another comment.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya will be tying the knot this weekend in presence of close friends and family members. The duo’s wedding ceremony is expected to take place on December 4.

According to reports, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya will be getting married in a traditional Sindhi style wedding ceremony. The wedding will take place in Mundotta Fort and Palace, in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

Ahead of the big day, several other pre-wedding festivities are also expected to take place. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya will also be hosting a lavish Haldi ceremony and special Sangeet night this weekend on Friday and Saturday respectively. It is also being speculated that the newlyweds will host a grand reception for their film industry friends, after returning from their wedding functions.

Reportedly, Hansika Motwani is in advanced talks to stream her wedding ceremony digitally on a leading OTT giant. According to reports, Hansika Motwani’s wedding will be turned into a 8 part-series and will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, though no confirmation or denial has been made by Hansika or her team.