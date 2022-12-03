Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya's 'Sufi Night' Is Straight Out Of Fairytale | Watch

HANSIKA Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's pre-wedding ceremony is the talk of the town and it is straight out of a fairytale. The couple organised a 'Sufi night' for their friends and family before their wedding and a video from the function went viral on social media.

Hansika and Soheal can be seen walking together and making a grand entry holding each other’s hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohael Khaturiya (@sohaelkaturiya)

The pictures from her Mehendi ceremony also went viral and her fans couldn't stop gushing over her.

According to the reports, the couple will get married in a traditional Sindhi-style wedding ceremony. The wedding will take place in Mundotta Fort and Palace, in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

Moreover, as per reports, Hansika and Soheal's wedding will stream on an OTT platform. Pinkvilla reported that the wedding will be an intimate affair and will be attended by only close friends and family.

Announcing her engagement, Hansika posted pictures of her dreamy proposal in Paris and wrote, "Now&Forever".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

As soon as Hansika announced the engagement, celebs poured their congratulatory messages. Anushka Shetty and Varun Dhawan congratulated the couple. Sriya Reddy commented, "so so so happy for both of you! Love and happiness now and always. jumping with joy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansika will soon make her OTT debut with M Rajesh's web series ‘MY3’. The web series also stars Mugen Rao and Shanthanu. Talking about the series, Hansika said, “It's an honour to be a part of this series. It's a sweet and delightful moment to be working with director M Rajesh. I am excited to be collaborating with him after our movie 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi'."

MY3 will release on Disney+ Hotstar and it will reportedly be a unique love story of a robot.

Hansika will also be seen in Manoj Damodharan's Partner, along with Aadhi. She will be seen in My Name Is Shruthi, which is directed by Srinivas Omkar. The film has been produced by Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju.