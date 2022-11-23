Hansika Motwani And Sohael Kathuriya Kick Off Pre-Wedding Festivities In Style With Mata Ki Chowki | See Inside Pics

South star Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with long-time beau Sohael Kathuriya. The duo’s pre-wedding festivities began recently with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony held for the duo.

On Tuesday, Hansika Motwani was spotted arriving for her Mata Ki Chowki ceremony. Dressed in a beautiful red attire, the actor looked gorgeous as ever. Several pictures and videos from the ceremony surfaced on social media on Tuesday night.

A report in Hndustan Times had earlier revealed that Hansika Motwani wanted the wedding festivities to kick-off in Mumbai itself before the big day in Jaipur. “The actor is planning a close knit Mata Chowki to start off the wedding celebrations. While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself. That is why she is starting on a devotional note, by organising Mata ki Chowki in suburbs of Mumbai next week,” read the report.

According to several reports, Hansika Motwani will marry her business partner and boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya on December 4. The wedding festivities will begin with a Haldi ceremony in the morning on the same day. The sufi night will be held on December 2, followed by a mehendi and sangeet ceremony which will be held on December 3.

A polo match and a casino themed after party is also being planned on the eve of December 4 for the guests. Notably, the wedding will be a grand and lavish ceremony and will be held at Jaipur's Mundota Fort.

Hansika Motwani recently shared pictures from her dreamy proposal. Her fiance Sohael Kathuriya apparently popped the big question to the Tamil star in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background. The proposal looked all things dreamy.

Sharing the pictures from her proposal, Hansika Motwani wrote on Instagram, “Now and Forever.” To this, Sohael Kathuriya commented on the post saying, “I love you my life #NowAndForever.”