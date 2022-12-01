Hansika Motwani And Fiance Sohael Khaturiya Head To Jaipur For Their Grand Wedding | See Pics

Hansika Motwani is all set for her big-fat Indian wedding taking place at the Mundota Fort and Palace located in Jaipur. Her destination wedding will take place on December 4, whereas the prior three days will be celebrating various Indian wedding festivities including Mehendi, Cocktail party, and Haldi celebrations.

Hansika was spotted at the Mumbai airport accompanied by her mother and soon-to-be-husband Sohael Khaturiya. The actress was seen flaunting her wedding ring paired with a floral co-ord set with boots. Carrying minimal makeup and soft curls the actress completed the look with a dashing pair of sunglasses with a black tote bag. The wedding itinerary also includes a Sufi night, a polo match, and a casino-themed after-party.

The wedding festivities already started in Mumbai last week with the Mata Ki Chowki, where the actress looked glamorous in a beautiful red saree with her to-be husband. Excited about her wedding, the actress recently posted a video of her bachelorette party on her official Instagram account. Having a gala time with her girlfriends, the actress looked sizzling in a white top dressed with a shimmery disco mini-skirt.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have known each other for a long period as they are also business partners. On 2nd November, the actress took to her social media, surprising her fans as she posted a series of beautiful photographs from her engagement ceremony, as Sohael Khaturiya proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

According to a report of Pinkvilla, the couple is also discussing selling the rights of their wedding video with two OTT giants soon after the wedding. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are also planning to throw a grand wedding reception in Mumbai, as soon as they return from Rajasthan.