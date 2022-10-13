Halloween Ends Release Date: Here’s Where And When To Watch Jamie Lee Curtis’ Slasher Film

Makers of the slasher film franchise ‘Halloween’ have announced the release date of the film in India. Universal Pictures’ ‘Halloween Ends’ will be arriving in theaters this October.

Starring Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Halloween Ends’ will arrive in theaters across India on October 14, 2022. The film is directed by David Gordon Green.

Notably, ‘Halloween Ends’ marks the 13th installment in the popular ‘Halloween’ franchise and is also a direct sequel to the 2021-slasher film ‘Halloween Kills’.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who started her career with John Carpenter’s 1981 film ‘Halloween’, played the role of Laurie Strode in the film. Talking about her journey on the film franchise, Curtis recalled how it has been carried on for 44 years now.

“We made that first movie for nothing in 1978 in 17 days. But, at its core, there was something that has carried on for 44 years. I have spent a lot of time — ever since I rejoined Laurie Strode for this new trilogy — asking, ‘Why me? Why her? What is it about Laurie and Michael that has survived the test of time?’ said Curtis in an interview.

“What I have now come full circle to, appreciated and embraced, is that Laurie is and was everyone’s hope for the possibility of a happy life,” said the ‘Halloween Ends’ star.

While talking about her character Laurie, Curtis explained how the character is just like everyone’s sister, best friend, daughter, niece and granddaughter. “No one understands better that Laurie is an avatar of a life interrupted, a survivor who has spent her life trying to not let an inexplicable evil chart her path and define her existence,” said Curtis.

Also starring James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards in pivotal roles, ‘Halloween Ends’ will cinemas across India on October 14, 2022.