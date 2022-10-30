Halloween 2022: 5 Times Bollywood Divas Dressed As Iconic Characters For Spooky Season

THE SPOOKY Season is here and so is the time to dress in the best Halloween costume and show some creativity. Our favourite Bollywood stars are not behind at all and every year, they give some major Halloween fashion inspiration with spooky makeup or funky dress. However, it is not necessary to dress a scary character, you can dress up like whatever you like.

Take inspiration from your favourite Bollywood divas for your Halloween party.

1. Ananya Panday as Poo (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham)

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Ananya Panday channelled her inner diva this spooky season and dressed up as the iconic character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, played by Kareena Kapoor.

2. Navya Naveli Nanda as Princess Jasmine (Aladdin)

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Navya ditched the spooky outfit and dressed as Princess Jasmine for the Halloween party. She was seen wearing Jasmine's signature blue dress and donned her hairdo as well.

3. Sonam Kapoor as Wednesday Addams (Wednesday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Wednesday is one of the most popular Netflix series, which revolves around a girl Wednesday Addams and her attempts to master her emerging psychic ability. In 2018, Sonam Kapoor dressed as Wednesday Addams for a Halloween party. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Don't be a baby. I know what I'm doing. — Wednesday Addams."

4. Sonam Kapoor as Marilyn Monroe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam dressed as the iconic diva Marilyn Monroe for the Halloween party in 2020. She wrote, "This Halloween has got me going… Oh, my Monroe! Becoming this diva was such a fun experience for me and my team. Definitely one of my favs looks I’ve recreated for Halloween, ever!"

5. Shanaya Kapoor as Mia, the Princess Of Genovia (The Princess Diaries)

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Shanaya Kapoor was dressed as the iconic character played by Anne Hathaway, Mia Thermopolis, the Princess Of Genovia. The actress wore the classic crown and strapless white dress.