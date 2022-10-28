Halloween 2022: 10 Bollywood Horror Films To Watch On OTT This Weekend

Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31. The holiday is marked by wearing spooky costumes and celebrating it with family and friends.

When it comes to celebrating Halloween, there is nothing better than binge-watching classic horror films to get into the mood. Ahead of the spookiest night of the year, we bring to you a curation of the top 10 scariest movies that you can watch this weekend to enjoy Halloween:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Disney+ Hotstar)

Undoubtedly one of the best in the genre, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starred together in this 2007 horror comedy film.

Stree (Disney+ Hotstar)

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leads, ‘Stree’ became a sensation at the box office and paved the way for more horror-comedy films in Bollywood.

Pari (Netflix)

Anushka Sharma starred and produced this supernatural-horror film which tells the story of a chained woman who is set free by a man and taken to his home. But soon, he realizes that everything is not what it seems.

Tumbbad (Netflix)

The 2018-period horror film became a sleeper hit at the box office and is based on a mythological story about a goddess who created the entire universe.

Bhoot (YouTube)

‘Bhoot’ released in 2003 and starred Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar in the lead role. The supernatural horror film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and became a big hit at the time.

Phoonk (YouTube)

Based on an atheist who is forced to consult an exorcist after his daughter shows signs of being possessed, this Ram Gopal Varma film gave the chills to several people.

Vaastu Shastra (YouTube)

Another Ram Gopal Varma film, ‘Vaastu Shastra’ starred Sushmita Sen and Ahsaas Channa in the lead and narrated the story of an author whose life turned upside down when his son encountered unexplainable supernatural occurrences.

13B (Disney+ Hotstar)

R Madhavan starred in this psychological thriller film in 2009 which tells the story of a family who see the future of their lives being telecasted on a soap opera.

Bulbbul (Netflix)

This Netflix film revolves around a child-bride and her journey from innocence to strength.

Horror Story (YouTube)

The 2013 film chronicled the tale of a group of friends who decide to spend a night in a haunted hotel together.