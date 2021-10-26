New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Halloween 2021 is a spooky festival celebrated by the Christian community across the globe, and now, the COVID-19 pandemic has also added spice to the already scary situation. Also known as Allhalloween, the festival is dedicated to remembering the deads, including saints, martyrs and all the departed.

On this day, people prepare delicious candies and decorate their houses with spooky stuff to keep their audience entertained. So as Halloween is around the corner, we are here to add desi tadka to the western festival by suggesting some spooky Bollywood songs because a festival without music is like a body without a soul.

Bollywood has given its audience several classic horror films such as Mahal, Raat, Bulbbul, 1920, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Raaz, Ek Thi Daayan and others. Also, the industry has given some amazing horrific songs that will creep sh*t out of you. So, here we are with some horrific songs that you can add to your Halloween playlist. Take a look below:

Gumnaam hai koi (Gumnaam)

Aaja Gufaon Mein Aa (Aka)

Lautungi Main (Ek This Daayan)

Tujhko pukare mera pyar (Neel Kamal)

Mera saaya saath hoga (Mera Saaya)

Lori of Death (ragini MMS 2)

Aayega aaanewala (Mahal)

Bhoot Hoon Main (Bhoot)

Kahin Deep Jale (Bees Saal Baad)

Akele Hain Chale Aao (Raaz)

Hope you liked the list. Do tell us which one is your favourite Halloween track.

Halloween activities include trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns, attending Halloween costume parties, lighting bonfires, apple bobbing, playing pranks, visiting haunted attractions, telling scary stories and watching horror films. Also, on this day, Christians historically abstained from meat and light candles on the graves of their close ones in wake to remember them on this day.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv