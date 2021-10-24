New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: I scream, you scream, we all scream Halloween! October is just a few days away to end, and the preparation for the spooky festival has begun. Also known as Allhalloween, All Hallows' Eve, or All Saints' Eve, the celebration is annually celebrated on October 31 in several western countries to remember the dead, including saints, martyrs and all the departed souls.

On this day, people are seen dressed in spooky costumes such as vampires, skeletons, ghosts, witches, devils, etc. The costumes are often inspired by popular fiction characters shown in Hollywood movies. Also, decorate their houses with haunted stuff, especially pumpkins. They cut a spooky face and place it in their gardens to give the haunted affected.

Not just this, people also organise a movie night wherein they watch several horror films with family and friends. As the festival is a few days away, here we have listed down several Hollywood horror films that will get you in a Halloween state of mind. Take a look below:

Escape the Undertaker

Trick 'r Treat (2007)

The Addams Family (1991) & Addams Family Values (1993)

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Halloweentown (1998)

Labryinth (1986)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Child's Play (1988)

The Craft (1996)



The word Halloween means 'Saints' evening'. In Scottish, the festival is called All Hallows'Eve, which means the evening before All Hallows'Day while eve stands for even. Over time, (All) Hallow(s) E(v)en evolved into Hallowe'en. Although the phrase "All Hallows'" is found in Old English, "All Hallows' Eve" is itself not seen until 1556. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and fervour among the Christian community. People prepare delicious delicacies and decorate them with spooky stuff.

