Half Pants Full Pants OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Heartwarming Web Series

HALF Pants Full Pants, starring veterans Ashish Vidyarthi and Sonali Kulkarni, is all set to release on the OTT platform. The web series stars Ashwanth Ashok Kumar in the lead role who essays the role of Dabba and will take the audience back to their school days.

Half Pants Full Pants OTT Release Date:

Half Pants Full Pants will stream on Prime Video from December 16.

Announcing the release date, Prime Video wrote, "calling out to the dreamer within you to get lost in Anand's ever-changing dreamscapes."

Talking about the series, Sonali Kulkarni said, “I thoroughly enjoyed working with VKP, my first Ad film’s director. He is too good with catching nuances. Half Pants Full Pants provides a unique experience of learning more about a time without the complications of today’s fast-paced life."

"In fact, it reminded me of my own childhood days when there was no internet and no phones; I can’t deny it has been a blissful nostalgic trip. We’ve put our hearts and souls into this one. I hope viewers from all across the globe enjoy this light-hearted drama,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ashish Vidhyarthi said that the web series will take the audience back to the days when life was simpler. He said, “In a world that is so fast-paced, Half Pants Full Pants stands as a stark and soothing contrast. It is a heartwarming story that will take the audience back to the days when life was simpler."

He added, "The experience of working on this series was delightful and I am grateful to have such great co-stars and such an amazing crew. I hope everyone watching this series is transported to their bachpan and school ke din.”