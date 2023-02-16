Hailey Bieber Defends BFF Kendall Jenner: 'Look How Bizarre Her Hand Looks Normally'

Hailey Bieber stepped up on Wednesday to defend her close friend Kendall Jenner, who was recently accused of photoshopping her hands in a bikini picture. Hailey's support for Kendall was motivated by her good intentions toward her friend.

"While you're sitting here analysing," Hailey said in a February 15 Instagram Stories clip as Kendall held out her hand for all to see. "Look how bizarre her hand looks normally. This is live. Live footage of the hand."

Hailey also wrote alongside her video that Kendall "been had long a*s hands x fingers," adding alien emojis.

Here's the image:

As for Kendall? She seemed to laugh off the chatter surrounding her hands, adding between laughs, "It's crazy."

For the unversed, Hailey Bieber had posted a set of pictures on Instagram on February 11, with the caption "31 hours," in which, the fourth photos showed Kendall Jenner in a bikini, crouching on the floor with her hand resting on the ground. This picture caused fans to suspect that Kendall had edited her fingers using some photo editing software.

Taking to the comment's section, one user wrote, "What's up with that hand tho," while another added, "what is wrong with your fingers?" A third commented, "She did a bad photoshop, that doesn't even look like a hand," while a fourth remarked, "You might need to see a doctor about that hand." A fifth quipped, "Slender man fingers." However, a sixth pointing out the difference in her skin tone, said, "there's literally a straight line where her skin stops being red and turns pale."

View the post here:

The conversation spread from Instagram to other social media sites including TikTok, Twitter, and Reddit. However, Kendall also received support from a few users.

"Stop with the hand thing!!" one Instagram user wrote. "She has long fingers and a thin hand, its normal."

