Haddi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Never Seen Before Avatar For His Upcoming Noir Revenge Drama | See Here

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. He never fails to amaze the audience with his different roles and always manages to get into the skin of his film's characters. The actor is back with another different and challenging role in the film 'Haddi'. Nawazuddin looks unrecognisable in the first look of Haddi and is dressed as a woman.

Sharing the motion poster of Haddi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote, "Crime has never looked this good before. #Haddi, a noir revenge drama starring @Nawazuddin._siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. Filming begins, releasing in 2023."

Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, Haddi is produced by Zee Studios and Anandita Studios. The noir revenge drama is co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla.

Director Akshat Ajay Sharma shared his excitement about working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. "It's going to be a double whammy, as 'Haddi' gives me the opportunity to collaborate with Nawazuddin. Our team is hoping that the motion poster piques the audience's interest as we are excited to be diving deep into a new world. Can't wait to start filming," he said.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that Haddi is a unique and special character for him as he will be seen in a new look. "I have portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor. Looking forward to starting shooting the film," he said.

The filming of Haddi has started and the movie will release in theatres in 2023.

On the work front, Nawazuddin was last seen in Heropanti 2, along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. He has a bunch of films lined up including Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.