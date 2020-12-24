In an interview, Ranbir said that he does "not want to jinx it by saying anything" but he wants to "tick mark that goal very soon" in his life.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has ended years of speculations about his marriage with his longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt and revealed that the bubbly couple would have tied knots in this year "if there had not been a pandemic situation".

While speaking in an interview, the actor said that he does "not want to jinx it by saying anything" but he wants to "tick mark that goal very soon" in his life.

"My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day," the actor said in an interview with a film journalist.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship from several years and rumours of the two tying knots with each other was doing rounds on social media over the past few months. Though Ranbir has confirmed that the two will get married soon, his girlfriend Alia has declined the rumours, saying she is "only married to her work".

"When will I marry? Why is everyone asking me when I’m going to get married? You know I’m only 25 years old, and I think it’s too soon to get married right now," the 27-year-old actress had said while speaking in an interview.

Meanwhile, the two actors are set to share the screen for the first together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One of Three. The movie -- which is expected to release next year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam -- produced by Karan Johar.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra: Part One of Three will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia pivotal roles.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma